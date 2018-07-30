Bill Belichick Has High Praise For Patriots’ New-Look Receiving Corps

Bill Belichick had a lot of nice things to say about the New England Patriots’ revamped receiving corps in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Asked by hosts Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan for his take on New England’s new wideouts, Belichick tempered expectations for sixth-round rookie Braxton Berrios but offered high praise for veterans Cordarrelle Patterson and Jordan Matthews.

The Patriots also commended Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt, who joined the team last September and December, respectively.

“We’ll see how it goes with Braxton,” Belichick said on “Moving the Chains,” which will air Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. “He wasn’t able to do a lot for us during the spring, so this is really our first lengthy exposure to him in our system. So we’ll see how that goes. But Patterson and Matthews and even Britt, who we didn’t get until December, those guys are way ahead of where they were last year, in Britt’s case, or earlier in the spring.

“And I’d say even the same thing for Phil Dorsett. Even though he was here last year, being able to start at the beginning, he’s had a real good spring, too. So we’ll see how all those guys continue to do as we get into competition against our defense and the preseason games.”

Patterson, Matthews and Dorsett all have seen consistent reps with quarterback Tom Brady and the first-team offense during training camp, with Patterson wowing the crowd with several highlight-reel catches.

Dorsett, typically an outside receiver, has seen more time in the slot this summer, suggesting the Patriots could use him to help fill the void left by Danny Amendola’s departure and Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension. The fourth-year pro played 377 offensive snaps last season but caught just 12 passes.

Matthews, another intriguing slot option, left Sunday’s practice with a hamstring injury but is “is expected to miss just a few days,” a source told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Britt, meanwhile, has yet to suit up for a training camp practice as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered during the spring. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed reported the injury isn’t considered serious, however, and that the Patriots have big plans for Britt, who was a 1,000-yard receiver just two years ago. At 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, he’s also the team’s largest wideout.

Rounding out the depth chart are projected starter Chris Hogan, special teamer Matthew Slater, Malcolm Mitchell, Berrios, Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner.

Mitchell has yet to take the field in camp as he recovers from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of last season. Berrios, McCarron, Lucien and Turner primarily have worked with backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling.

