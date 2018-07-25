Bill Belichick Has Nothing New To Add On Malcolm Butler, On To 2018

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick was given one more chance Wednesday to address his decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Much like the Eagles did frequently in that game, Belichick passed.

Butler led the Patriots in defensive snaps last regular season and had been a three-year starter on New England’s defense. He then played just one special teams snap — none on defense — in February against the Eagles, and Belichick has yet to explain why. Butler signed a five-year, $61.25 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason after hitting unrestricted free agency.

Here’s Wednesday’s full exchange between Belichick and columnist Dan Shaughnessy from The Boston Globe.

Q: Bill, I know you’re all about this year, and we all understand that here —

Belichick: That’s right.

Q: But I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t ask about last year and —

Belichick: Last year is last year. I’m not focused on last year.

Q: What about the fact that everywhere we go, folks want to ask about Malcolm Butler?

Belichick: We’ve talked about that. That’s multiple months ago.

Q: Is there going to be any more explanation about why he didn’t play?

Belichick: Focused on training camp.

Q: Would you do it any differently?

Belichick: Training camp? Well, we’re getting started. We’ll work on that right now. We’ll do the best we can.

Q: Do you care that the fans want to know more about this?

Belichick: I’m focused on doing the best that I can for the 2018 New England Patriots. That’s my job. That’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’ve always done in the past. Every day that I’ve coached here, I’ve done the best that I could for this football team, and I’ll continue to do that. Right now, my focus is on the 2018 season. Not 2017, not 2014, not 2007, not 2004, not 2001, not 2000. I’m not focused on any of those seasons. They’re done.

Q: For this season’s team, is it important for you to address the Malcolm Butler thing with your team?

Belichick: It’s important for me to have a good season in 2018. I’m going to do everything I can to do that. Do the best that I can for our football team — that’s my job, and that’s my responsibility, so that’s what I’m going to try to do. Hopefully, you can respect that, but maybe not.

Belichick explained his decision to bench Butler immediately after Super Bowl LII by saying, ““I made the decisions that give us the best chance to win.”

Belichick said the next day on a conference call, “I respect Malcolm’s competitiveness. I’m sure he feels like he could have helped. I’m sure the players felt the same way. In the end, we have to make the decisions that we feel are best for the football team. That’s what we did. That’s what I did.”

The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII 41-33 to the Eagles, who passed for 374 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. The Eagles were forced to punt just once in the game.

Butler helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons as a starting cornerback and made a game-saving interception in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

