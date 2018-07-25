Bill Belichick Noticed ‘Big, Strong Jumps’ From Patriots In Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick did his 2018 New England Patriots squad a solid this spring, sending them off on summer vacation three days early, canceling the final two organized team activities sessions.

Why was he so generous? The Patriots head coach gave a hint Wednesday after his team reported for training camp, saying he was impressed with their effort over OTAs and minicamp.

“Happy training camp. Alright, it’s always good to get started here,” Belichick said smiling. “You know, going back to the end of the spring, I felt like our players really overall had a real good spring. We got a lot done. Some guys really made big, strong jumps, maybe a little bit more than normal or maybe we anticipated.

“But, we practiced well, obviously not perfect. We have a long way to go — I’m not saying that — but I thought the players really did a good job of doing what we asked them to do, made a lot of improvements, worked hard, did a lot on their own and I think we’re in position to take the next step here and be ready to go in training camp. I think that was reflected in the last couple days. Players came in and focused. (We) had a couple good days on the field. It’s been, obviously, modified, scaled back with the numbers that we have, but guys that were here were able to do some things that we weren’t able to do in the spring, have already shown progress on some things they’ve worked on in the time away.”

Belichick frequently talks about a “second-year jump” from Year 1 to Year 2 with players. Some Patriots who potentially fit that mold are defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers, tight end Jacob Hollister, linebacker Harvey Langi and defensive tackle Adam Butler.

Hollister particularly seemed to have a strong spring for the Patriots during non-padded practices. Wise, Rivers, Langi and Butler will have more of a chance to stand out this summer when the pads come on in practice and preseason.

