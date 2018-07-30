Braxton Berrios’ Best Path To Patriots’ Roster Is Through Punt Returning

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman had more punt returns than receptions over his first four NFL seasons.

Don’t be surprised if Braxton Berrios’ pro career begins similarly.

Berrios, a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is one of nearly a dozen wide receivers currently fighting for a spot on the New England Patriots’ final roster. And while he could wind up wowing coaches this summer and becoming the team’s new slot receiver, the much more likely scenario involves him cracking the roster as a rookie return man.

Danny Amendola’s move to Miami and Edelman’s four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension left the Patriots without their two top punt returners from the past five-plus seasons and without an obvious fill-in until Edelman returns.

Starters Chris Hogan and Patrick Chung have practiced in that spot this summer, but given their importance to New England’s offense and defense, respectively, they’re probably more emergency options than first choices. The current front-runners? Berrios and Riley McCarron, two diminutive slot-type wideouts who have yet to make their regular-season NFL debuts.

In addition to the reps they’ve received with the second- and third-team offense, Berrios and McCarron have spent significant time fielding punts from Ryan Allen and Corey Bojorquez during training camp, attempting to prove they can be relied upon in a position that offers no room for error.

“Obviously, I did a lot of (returning) in college, and I’m going to go wherever they want me and wherever they need me,” Berrios told NESN.com after Sunday’s practice. “Honestly, anything I can do. The more you can do, the better.”

Berrios’ punt return résumé: He returned 19 punts for 215 yards and a touchdown as a junior at Miami in 2016, then returned 13 for 207 yards last season, ranking fifth in FCS with 15.9 yards per return.

His feelings toward the return game are similar to those of Amendola, who once gleefully compared punt returning to “playing on the highway.” Incidentally, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Berrios garnered favorable comparisons to Amendola during the pre-draft process.

“I love it,” the 22-year-old said. “I think it’s one of the best thrills in football, I really do. … And the people who do it, for the most part, I think, love it. It takes a certain mentality, probably.”

Berrios certainly has pass-catching potential, as well — he caught 55 for 679 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Hurricanes — but Patriots slot receivers traditionally have taken a few years to develop. That was the case with Edelman, who didn’t become the top-flight receiver he is today until his fifth season, and with Amendola and Wes Welker, neither of whom caught a single pass in their first year in the pros.

Experience is one edge McCarron has over Berrios, as the 2017 undrafted rookie spent nearly all of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. Berrios also was held out of team drills for much of the spring as he recovered from an ankle injury, though he continued to field punts.

Now fully healthy, Berrios dedicates extra time after each practice to improving his receiving and returning skills. McCarron does, too, both looking to gain any possible advantage as roster battles intensify.

“I think in the long run, if we keep (putting in the work), it’ll pay off,” Berrios said.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones could be in the mix for the punt-returning job, as well, but he’s yet to return from the ACL tear that cost him all of last season.

