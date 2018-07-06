Brazil Vs. Belgium Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Belgium will aim to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 when it takes on Neymar and Brazil in a quarterfinal matchup Friday in Russia.

Belgium earned a thrilling comeback win over Japan in the Round of 16, overcoming a 2-0 second-half deficit to win in stoppage time. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in an impressive victory. The Brazilians are hoping to reach the semifinal in back-to-back World Cup tournaments, but they haven’t played in a final since they won in 2002.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Belgium online.

When: Friday, July 6, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports