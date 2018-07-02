World Cup

Brazil Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

by on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 8:00AM
Brazil vs. Mexico has all the makings of the best game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

These two soccer-crazy nations will meet Monday in Russia with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. Brazil won Group E with an unbeaten 2-1-0 record, while Mexico finished second in Group F despite a slight scare on the final day.

Will Neymar continue Brazil’s march toward glory, or will Mexico’s underdog run progress further?

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Mexico online:

When: Monday, July 2 at 10 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

