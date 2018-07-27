Brian Johnson, Matt Barnes Discuss Outings In Red Sox’s Loss To Twins

It was a tough loss for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Brian Johnson pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts before the bullpen squandered the one-run lead, with Matt Barnes surrendering what proved to be the game-winning run in Boston’s 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

After the game both pitchers discussed their outings, with Johnson crediting Jackie Bradley Jr. for saving a run early in the game, while Barnes said “one bad pitch” was all it took for the game to ego sideways.

