Britt McHenry Takes Shot At Jimmy Garoppolo For Dating Adult Film Star

Jimmy Garoppolo was seen taking adult film star Kiara Mia on a date in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. And while the internet mostly had a ton of jokes, one person in particular thought it was a really bad look.

Britt McHenry, who once was suspended by ESPN for berating a tow lot employee, took to Twitter to add her two cents, which no one wants, on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback dating a porn star.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the franchise quarterback of a prominent NFL team. He should have more values and class than parading a porn star in LA. Slam me for saying that, but guarantee someone in his camp said the same thing. https://t.co/TFPL7YOywu — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) July 19, 2018

Cool story, Britt.

The 49ers gave Garoppolo a massive contract this offseason after he went 5-0 for them last season. As long as the young quarterback is happy and throwing dimes at Levi’s Stadium next season, we doubt the 49ers care who he takes on dinner dates.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images