Brock Lesnar Storms Octagon, Shoves Daniel Cormier After UFC 226

LAS VEGAS — Daniel Cormier made history when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the UFC’s second-ever two-division champion at UFC 226.

But D.C. almost got into another fight immediately after winning the UFC heavyweight belt.

After Cormier called out Brock Lesnar for his next fight, the former heavyweight champion showed absolutely no professional courtesy toward the new champion as he stormed into the octagon and violently shoved Cormier.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Lesnar then grabbed the microphone, dissed heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou and the former-champion Miocic, before calling out Lesnar for his belt.

Cormier has expressed desire to fight Lesnar before he retires. The heavyweight bout is bound to produce high levels of anticipation and Saturday night’s promo following UFC 226 was a great way to kick off the buildup for the fight.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images