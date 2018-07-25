Browns Discuss Signing Dez Bryant In Josh Gordon’s Absence, GM Admits

Interest in Dez Bryant’s services actually exists, as NFL teams prepare to begin training camp.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey revealed Wednesday at a press conference the team has discussed signing the free-agent wide receiver. Bryant has sought the right opportunity to continue his career since April when the Dallas Cowboys cut released him after eight seasons with the team.

The Browns might need wide-receiver help in Josh Gordon’s absence. Gordon announced Monday he’ll step away from the Browns for an undetermined period for personal reasons. Dorsey said Bryant is one player the Browns are considering to fill the void.

“I’ve had a chance to be around Dez,” Dorsey said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I’ve known Dez, I got a chance, when he was down there at Lufkin, Texas, I actually went to his workout and got a chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him, he’s a very talented player.

“Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that’s natural. You’re going to have discussions like that. Now, we’ll see what comes to fruition in the next couple days, but we’ve talked about it. You have to talk about these things.

“I’ve talked about a lot of players. There’s a whole list of players we’ve talked about as a staff.”

Bryant, 29, caught 69 passes for 838 yards in 16 games last season.

He said in May on social media he’d like to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that he claimed he wanted to join the New York Giants and he also reportedly rejected a multi-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

Much has changed for Bryant and around the NFL since the spring. Perhaps he’s now open to signing with the Browns, if they’ll have him.

