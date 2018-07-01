Bruins Reportedly Sign Goalie Jaroslav Halak To Back Up Tuukka Rask

The Boston Bruins reportedly have found a new backup goalie.

The Bruins on Sunday reached an agreement with veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, according to multiple reports. News of the deal, which is for two years, dropped shortly after former Bruins backup Anton Khudobin reportedly signed with the Dallas Stars.

Jaroslav Halak two years to BOS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Jaroslav Halak will sign with the #Bruins #NHL — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

So, what are the Bruins getting in the 33-year-old Halak?

Here’s some context, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont:

Per Elliotte Friedman, Bruins get their backup tender: Jaroslav Halak. Slovak. Expired 4-year deal NYI, paid $4.5M last 4 years. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2018

Bruins with be Halak's fifth NHL team. Originally a Habs pick. Large workload last season with NYI: 20-26-6, .908 sv pct.

Well known to Chara. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2018

Halak twice has finished in the top 10 in Vezina Trophy voting. He also has been named to two All-Star teams.

He previously has played for the Montreal Canadiens, the St. Louis Blues, the Washington Capitals and, most recently, the New York Islanders. He was New York’s primary starter last season.

Of course, Boston also is hoping to land John Tavares, one of Halak’s former Islanders teammates, in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images