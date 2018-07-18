Casinos Prepared For Challenges Accompanying Legalized Sports Betting

The crowds will come.

That much seems inevitable for New England casinos, given the number of people who have flocked to Delaware and New Jersey sports books since full-fledged sports betting officially opened in their states.

Delaware’s three casinos, which opened legal sports wagering on June 5, processed $7 million in sports bets during their first 20 days of business, with Delaware Park accounting for $5.2 million of that share, the casino’s president, Bill Fasy, confirmed to NESN.com. Such a windfall is likely to excite officials at MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, two massive Massachusetts casinos targeting August 2018 and June 2019 openings, respectively.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s May ruling lifting the federal ban on sports gambling, Massachusetts and Connecticut both are expected to pass legislation legalizing land-based sports betting by 2019, opening the floodgates for New England’s casinos to replicate Delaware and New Jersey’s initial boon.

In the meantime, any casino hoping to open its own sports book has work to do to ensure it is equipped to handle the challenges that naturally accompany any new undertaking.

Perhaps one aspect that has been overlooked in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling is the matter of personnel. The biggest challenge Delaware Park faces as sports betting ramps up, of all things, is hiring and training new staff to take patrons’ wagers.

“That’s really what we’re having trouble with doing right now,” Fasy told NESN.com. “It came on so quick and we opened so quick that getting the staff to do that — it’s really difficult to find qualified people that want to get in front of people that are in your face all day long.”

Those staffers also must be willing to adapt to the ever-changing sports schedule, in which most live events are held on nights and weekends.

“One night we were not open for a late NBA game, and we took it on the chin,” Fasy said. “We should have been open. Those are the kind of mistakes we’re hitting.”

How can other casinos avoid similar bumps in the road? By beefing up staff training, for starters. The Delaware State Lottery, which oversees sports betting at the state’s three casinos, hired bookmaker William Hill to essentially give Delaware Park staffers a two-day, sports betting crash course. But Fasy recommends devoting two full weeks to staff training.

“My advice to those that are opening up a book in the New England area is, make sure you have the right person training, and that they know what they’re doing,” Fasy said. “We had some great people training us… (but) we did it in a couple days.”

Twin River may be the first New England casino with the opportunity to test Fasy’s theory. Rhode Island’s House of Representatives in June approved a budget that would allow legalized sports wagering at Twin River’s two locations in Lincoln and Tiverton. If the budget is approved in the Senate, the casinos hope sports betting in Rhode Island could go live in time for football season.

Twin River is planning accordingly, targeting an October opening for its sports betting wing, according to casino spokesperson Patti Doyle. Twin River already has devoted time to mapping out what it needs from a “personnel perspective,” although the actual infrastructure still is in the planning stages.

“We see it as a highly interactive space with a sports theme,” Doyle told NESN.com. “Lots of opportunity to interact and play with friends, as well as have computers and TV stations all around. … We’re very much planning a sports bar theme with lots of comfortable group seating so it can be highly interactive.”

Casinos still in the construction phase, like Encore Boston, MGM Springfield and Twin River’s Tiverton, R.I., location, have the luxury of building spaces devoted to sports betting if they so choose.

Delaware Park wasn’t so fortunate. The casino shares space with a fully operating racetrack, so its sports betting operation currently is relegated to a floor that boasts just 12-foot ceilings.

“Ceiling height is the biggest issue,” Fasy said. “You don’t have the availability of a Las Vegas (casino) with 60-foot ceiling height. You put up all the projection televisions and the odds boards, and you just don’t have the ceiling height.”

These initial bumps figure to be smoothed out over time — Delaware Park is evaluating other spaces that can host sports betting — as legalized sports gambling works its way into mainstream American culture.

But if Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts are among the next states to take the plunge, expect a fair share of growing pains.

NESN.com’s Adam London contributed to this story.

Thumbnail photo via Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK