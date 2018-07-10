Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Brad Stevens Sheds Light On His Discussions With Marcus Smart

Mon, Jul 9, 2018
The Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart are at a bit of an impasse.

Smart, a restricted free agent, reportedly is “disgusted” after not hearing from the C’s since free agency began, despite both sides being candid about a mutual interest in a long-term deal.

The guard appears begrudgingly prepared to sign a one-year deal with Boston and in turn hit unrestricted free agency next year, but obviously, a more permanent multi-year solution would be ideal for both sides.

Although Celts head coach Brad Stevens isn’t at the negotiating table, he gave a little insight into his conversations with Smart in recent days.

Smart has been a valuable sixth man for the Celtics over his career, providing shutdown defense at multiple positions to compliment his high-energy style of play. It is unclear what kind of interest he has gotten elsewhere, but Boston would be well-advised to try and find a way to bring him back.

