Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Case For Boston To Retain Marcus Smart

It appears the Celtics won’t be making a blockbuster trade this summer, but there’s one transaction Boston could be on the verge of making that will bolster its roster for the upcoming season, and potentially beyond.

Restricted free agent Marcus Smart and the C’s still have yet to iron out a new deal for the young guard. While Smart reportedly has met with at least four teams, Boston appears more than comfortable with letting the 24-year-old test the open market to see what he can find.

Despite rumored frustration on Smart’s end, Celtics brass has expressed their desire to keep the four-year veteran with the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in 2014. Unsurprisingly, Smart’s teammates feel the same way.

“Marcus, what he brings to the table is second to none,” Jaylen Brown told reporters Thursday, as reported by The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “The analytics, all of that, throw that away. What Marcus adds to a team and a franchise, everybody knows. I think (president of basketball operations Danny Ainge) knows that. And I feel like something will come and the best situation will happen for both parties. But I would love to play this next year with Marcus Smart, and I feel like everybody feels the same way.”

Brown hit the nail on the head. Smart rarely will stuff the stat sheet, but he makes winning plays and brings an unmatched passion to the court on a nightly basis. Smart’s makeup perfectly fits in Boston, and he’s the type of player a championship-hopeful team will take any day of the week.

While Smart’s contract negotiations reportedly could be dragged out, it’s becoming tougher and tougher to imagine him playing in anything other than a Celtics uniform.

