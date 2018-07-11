Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Trolls Joel Embiid Before Two Play One-On-One

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be kings of the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future, but the C’s currently hold the bragging rights.

Boston made quick work of Philadelphia in the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series last season, ousting the up-and-coming Sixers in five games. While Joel Embiid surely would like to forget his team’s postseason exit, Jayson Tatum couldn’t help but remind his fellow budding star during a recent workout.

Tatum and Embiid squared off in a game of one-on-one during a session with trainer Drew Hanlen. But after Embiid tried to campaign for himself to start the contest with the ball, Tatum dropped the mic.

“I beat you in the playoffs,” Tatum said, as seen during Episode 10 of Hanlen’s “Unseen Hours” series.

Tough to come back from that one.

Not only did the C’s take down the Sixers, Tatum arguably was the best player in the series. The 20-year-old averaged 23.6 points per game to help Boston reach its second straight Eastern Conference finals.

If last season’s Celtics-76ers playoff matchup was any indication, hoops fans are in store for some wildly entertaining battles in the years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports