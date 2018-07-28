Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Worked Out With ‘Favorite Player’ Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he clearly isn’t opposed to helping L.A.’s biggest rival.

Bryant, as you might recall, dissected Jayson Tatum’s game in an episode of “Detail” during the NBA playoffs. And that was welcome criticism for the Boston Celtics youngster, who has said Bryant always will be his “favorite” basketball player.

Tatum’s relationship with Bryant only has grown from that point. On Friday, the 20-year-old shared a series of photos from a recent workout with the “Black Mamba” himself, along with the caption, “How much does it mean to you.”

(You can click here to view Tatum’s post.)

Hey, there are far worse players to seek help from.

Tatum is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in recent Celtics memory. In 80 games, the Duke product averaged 13.9 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Perhaps the biggest improvement he needs to make, however, has little to do with actual talent or production.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images