Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum Make Kids Look Foolish At Basketball Camp

It’s been quite some time since Boston Celtics fans have seen Kyrie Irving dribble a basketball.

After playing 60 regular-season games for Boston in the 2017-18 campaign, Irving had his debut Celtics season derailed by knee surgery. While the star point guard is expected to be ready to go for training camp, we recently got a sneak preview at Irving’s progression.

Irving, as well as fellow Celtic Jayson Tatum, hosted a youth basketball clinic over the weekend. Aside from teaching the kids some skills, Irving also took on a few bold youngsters who took a shot at defending the five-time All-Star.

“Uncle Drew” didn’t take it easy on them either, as he put a few campers in a blender with some of his patented crossovers. Tatum joined in on the fun, too, including swatting a shot into oblivion.

You can check out some of the highlights here.

While NBA players are just a bit more of a challenge than pre-teens, it’s obviously a welcome sign to the Celtics’ faithful to see Irving on the court engaging in basketball activities.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports