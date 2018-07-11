Celtics One Of Three Teams That Can Win 2019 NBA Finals, Says Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd believes the Boston Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

He also believes they’re one of just three teams capable of winning the NBA Finals next season.

Cowherd ranted Tuesday about why the Houston Rockets’ championship window has closed, and the FS1 pundit punctuated his diatribe by stating that only the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics have rosters good enough to win a championship in 2019.

Only 3 teams can win the NBA Title: Warriors, Lakers and Celtics #Herdin60 pic.twitter.com/GRK4PIvvYb — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 11, 2018

"The Warriors are the best team in the West. The Lakers are now No. 2. The Celtics are the No. 1 team in the East. We now have three teams that can win a Championship. The Rockets are no longer one of them." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/ZyRgeh5rvm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 10, 2018

This isn’t really the hottest take. The Warriors, who’ve won three championships in the last four seasons, are heavy favorites to reach their fifth straight NBA Finals and secure another title. The Lakers’ odds skyrocketed once LeBron James agreed to join them in free agency. And the Celtics are the favorites in the Eastern Conference with James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This really speaks to the state of the NBA, though. And it also reflects just how down Cowherd is on the Rockets after a questionable offseason in Houston.