Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

The Boston Celtics’ NBA Summer League campaign isn’t done yet.

The C’s will take on the Miami Heat in the second round of the summer league playoffs in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Boston forwards Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele will be relied on to carry the Celtics one step closer to winning a summer league championship.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online.

When: Saturday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images