Charles Barkley Finally Has Come Around On Celtics — And In A Big Way

Charles Barkley stubbornly refused to buy in on the Celtics throughout the 2017-18 NBA season, despite Boston repeatedly proving its legitimacy against elite competition.

At long last, however, the “Round Mound of Rebound” has come around.

Now that LeBron James finally has left the Eastern Conference to join the Los Angeles Lakers, many believe the East is “wide open.” But not Barkley, who believes one squad is the clear-cut favorite — assuming no blockbuster trades are on the horizon.

"The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the next 10 years." – Charles Barkley describes how the Eastern Conference is affected by LeBron's move out west.#FreeAgentFever pic.twitter.com/IrnLsdEmEN — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 2, 2018

“The Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for the next 10 years,” Barkley said Sunday on NBA TV.

Welcome aboard the bandwagon, Chuck.

So, are the Celtics really the team to beat in the East moving forward? Probably, but as Barkley noted, everything could change if the Philadelphia 76ers trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Still, as things stand right now, it certainly appears Boston’s path to the NBA Finals is clearer than it’s been in years.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images