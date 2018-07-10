Check Out Official Logo For Bruins-Blackhawks 2019 NHL Winter Classic

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic still is roughly half a year away, but Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks fans already have reason to get excited.

The NHL on Tuesday revealed the logo for the highly anticipated outdoor game, which will be played New Year’s Day at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. And, as you might expect, the logo is heavily inspired by the Fighting Irish.

Check it out below:

Not too shabby.

The Bruins celebrated the reveal by tweeting a video recapping their Winter Classic history.

Let’s hope the Bruins fare better in next season’s classic than they did in the 2010 game at Gillette Stadium.

Boston is 1-1 all-time in the Winter Classic, while the Blackhawks are 0-3.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images