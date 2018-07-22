Chris Sale Reveals Baseball Moment He’d Most Like To Be A Part Of

Chris Sale is one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers, but he’s yet to throw on the biggest stage.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has just one postseason start to his name, but he and his teammates may get deep enough into the playoffs this year to where he can make more meaningful starts in October.

And for Sale, pitching the final out of the World Series is the baseball moment he’d most like to be a part of.

The southpaw expounded on that desire in an interview with Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes. To hear what Sale had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – The Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images