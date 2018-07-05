Colin Cowherd Shreds Kyrie Irving, Calls Him ‘A Flake’ Amid Knicks Rumors

No one really is sure what Kyrie Irving has planned for next summer, but a recent report already has folks blasting the Boston Celtics point guard.

It was reported that Irving, who has an opt-out in his contract next offseason that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent, would consider the New York Knicks for his next stop. That’s not exactly a surprise, given the Knicks were the team he followed growing up and were one of the trade destinations he had interest in last offseason.

But for FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd, a willingness to even think about leaving the Celtics makes him “a flake” for a number of reasons.

Take a listen to Cowherd’s diatribe.

"There are no better coaches than Brad Stevens. The Celtics have draft picks, depth… they've got everything. They have no egos, promising young stars and you want out of that?"@ColinCowherd reacts to rumors Kyrie Irving is looking at the Knicks pic.twitter.com/TIj1ndAJVd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 5, 2018

Sheesh.

While Irving would be well within his rights to consider playing elsewhere seeing as he’d be an unrestricted free agent, he hasn’t committed to anything either way. Throughout the offseason the 26-year-old has played coy about his future plans, instead saying he’s just focused on winning (contrary to Cowherd’s assertion) with Boston next season.

Given the lack of detail Irving shares about his long-term plans, expect ranting and raving similar to Cowherd’s on Thursday about the point guard’s commitment to continue for quite some time.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images