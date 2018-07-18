College Sports’ Role In Legal Sports Gambling Remains To Be Seen

With sports betting now technically legalized nationwide, one of the most heavily scrutinized organizations in sports is about to be under the microscope more than ever.

The NCAA is going to have to find a way to finagle its way around its handling of sports betting — something universities in Boston have put to the test in years past. The NCAA already has lightened up in light of the new legislation, saying it will allow championships and bowls to be played in states where gambling is legalized, but further plans remain to be seen.

The issue leaves the organization to navigate some challenging questions in the near future.

“I think you have to worry a little about the integrity of the game somewhat,” said Richard McGowan, a professor in the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, in an interview with NESN.com. “For the college games, that’s going to have a huge effect. If all the sudden — if you’re not paying these kids to play NCAA games and all the sudden there’s all this money, you could have (some) problems.

“I think then a lot of schools are going to say, ‘That’s it, then we’re going to be out of the sports business,’” McGowan added. “I think the NCAA is going to have to spend a lot — especially on things like March Madness. They’re going to have to be a lot more careful about that.”

Boston College is one of a pair of universities in the city to have their own well-documented incidents in the past in regards to sports betting.

The 1978-79 Eagles men’s basketball team was hit after the fact when it was unearthed that some players were bribed to make sure the point spread was not covered, a scandal that impacted a slew of games that season. And though some players in Chestnut Hill nowadays may not have had vast knowledge of the ordeal entering school, they certainly are made privy to it shortly after they arrive on campus.

“They get reminded, yes,” McGowan said. “But I think, all of the NCAA, it’s becoming more of a problem no matter what. BC had its history, so they certainly drill it into the players as soon as they get here, that’s for sure.”

Many experts echo McGowan’s sentiment, including Tom McMillen, president and CEO of the LEAD1 Association, which “represents the athletic directors and programs of the Football Bowl Subdivision,” according to its website.

“I’ll give you something that I’ll put 100 percent odds on,” McMillen said in a May interview with USA Today. “If gambling on colleges is in 20 or 30 states, there is probably a 100 percent chance of a point-shaving scandal at some school.”

Down Commonwealth Avenue, Boston University had its own issue surrounding betting in late 2015.

Men’s ice hockey captain Nick Roberto was suspended for the entirety of his junior season due to a team-imposed sanction, and it was discovered that the reason was his involvement in betting that did not involve hockey at the collegiate or professional level.

Still, such involvement that included him and other BU athletes had a major impact on Roberto’s path, though details remain murky as both he and then-coach David Quinn have never gone into specifics. Roberto now plays in the ECHL for the South Carolina Stingrays, and his current team did not respond to interview requests from NESN.com.

With the increasing prevalence of legalized sports betting around the country, it assuredly will impact more than just the games. Save for some big Division 1 schools that rake in multimillions from certain sports, other schools provide athletics in order to give students an array of extracurricular options on campus.

But if the games can be wagered upon, that integrity may result in schools needing to spend more cash to employ people to try and keep any shady business out of their sports. Or some could employ a nuclear option and shutter sports altogether.

“This opens up a whole brave new world of issues — intellectual property issues, commercialization issues, how injuries are reported” in college sports, said Bradley University president Gary Roberts, a longtime sports lawyer and professor, in the same USA Today story. “It’s too early to sort through all of them, but I know that it’s going to create an industry of people dealing with all of the spin-off issues.”

Though Boston already has its share of history surrounding sports betting impacting college athletics, it may only just be beginning. Without measures being put in place and strictly enforced by the NCAA, it is hard to imagine collegiate athletics not having some challenges to varying degrees as a result of legalized sports betting.

