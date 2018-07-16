NFL Rumors: ‘It’s Possible’ LeVeon Bell Sits Out First Half Of 2018 Season

Le’Veon Bell might be the best running back in the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers star wants a contract that reflects his standing in the league.

And to get the contract he desires, Bell could even consider sitting out a large portion of the upcoming 2018 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently went on Sirius XM NFL radio, and he talked about the possibility of a lengthy holdout for Bell.

Whoa. "I think it's possible Le'Veon Bell sits out first half of the year if he doesn't get a long term deal done." –@AdamSchefter on @SiriusXMNFL. "The goal at that point would be to hit 2019 free agency healthy, not rack up another 400 touches." — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 16, 2018

Well, not only would Bell sitting out eight games be a blow to the Steelers, who once again figure to be among the top contenders in the AFC, it also would be a tough loss for fantasy football owners of Bell.

The 26-year-old running back has until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to reach a deal with the Steelers, or he will play 2018 under the franchise tag.

Despite Mike Tomlin’s confidence that a deal can be struck by 4 p.m. Monday, it will be challenging for Pittsburgh and Steelers’ franchised RB Le’Veon Bell to reach a long-term contract agreement, per league sources. The two sides came close last year and will keep trying Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2018

For Steelers and Le’Veon Bell to beat today’s franchise deadline, they must submit the following to the NFL office prior to 4:00 p.m. ET: i) a net message reporting the signing; (ii) an ECRS form; and (iii) a .pdf or fax copy of the contract signed by the club and player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2018

Bell ran for 1,291 yards with nine rushing touchdowns, and he also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He played in 15 games, too.

There’s no question that Bell is the engine that drives the Steelers’ offense given his production in the passing and running games. That said, losing Bell for the first eight games of the season might not be catastrophic for the Steelers, who have a relatively easy first-half schedule that features just two games against 2017 playoff teams and two games versus the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images