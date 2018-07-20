Danny Ainge Reacts To Marcus Smart Re-Signing With Heartwarming Tweet

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics clearly value Marcus Smart.

That explains why they locked the restricted free agent guard up Thursday on a long-term contract reportedly worth $52 million over four years, making him the fourth-highest-paid player on the Celtics.

Smart’s teammates, notably veteran forward Al Horford, seemed pretty enthused about having their “bulldog” back.

On Friday morning, the man responsible for keeping Smart in Boston chimed in to show some love for the 24-year-old guard.

One of a kind☘️ https://t.co/52yFYCm6Ug — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) July 20, 2018

Smart indeed is one-of-a-kind, a career 36 percent shooter (and 29.3 percent 3-point shooter) who still is one of the Celtics’ most important players because of his defense, playmaking ability and all-around grit.

The longest-tenured Celtic also is a creative tweeter, apparently; he gave a shout-out to Boston’s 17 title banners Thursday night using trophy emojis under a picture of him signing the contract alongside C’s co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, Ainge, and his agent, Happy Walters.

Now that everyone’s done tweeting, the question remains: Does Ainge have any more moves up his sleeve?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images