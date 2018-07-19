Danny Amendola Has Epic Kentucky Derby Stories From Time With Patriots

Danny Amendola had several amazing moments on the field during his five seasons with the Patriots. But it’s possible they pale in comparison to the off-the-field memories the wide receiver made during his time in New England.

Amendola, who signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, appeared on Barstool Sports’ Comeback SZN podcast with Kayce Smith this week and touched on several topics, including Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the reported tension in Foxboro.

The 32-year-old also shed light on his recent trips to the Kentucky Derby, during which he and a few Patriots teammates evidently had the time of their lives.

“(Going) to the Derby every year after we won the Super Bowl with Tom was fun. … We’d gas up the jet and we’d get down there and four or five Louisville cops would pick us up. We could literally do whatever we wanted with cops by our side,” Amendola said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. ” … Of course, Gronk and (Julian Edelman) being there (spices things) up a bit. And when you’re with Brady, every head in the building turns. He changes the energy in any room. It’s fun. It’s adult fun.

“I went to the Derby twice and I don’t think I saw a horse one time. (Wes) Welker, one year, brought in a boombox. We created our own club vibe in there. Wes brought like $500,000 in fake 20s and 100s, stacked it up on the table and everybody thought it was real money. … Another year, we had a karaoke machine. And this is like in the most distinguished area of the Derby. People are suited and booted — and we have a karaoke machine. Travis Tritt was there — and he sang ‘Sweet Home Alabama’. It was awesome. It was electric.”

Amendola won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. He made a bunch of big plays and cemented himself as one of the best playoff performers in franchise history, which is all fine and good.

But ripping it with Brady, Gronk, Edelman and Welker at Churchill Downs? It sounds like that experience was on a whole ‘nother level.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images