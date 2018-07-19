Danny Amendola Uses Interesting Comparison To Describe Bill Belichick

Danny Amendola already is noticing a huge difference between how the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots conduct business.

Amendola, who signed with the Dolphins earlier this offseason after spending the last five seasons with the Patriots, opened up about his time in New England and his early days in Miami on Barstool Sports Comeback SZN podcast this week. The wide receiver offered an interesting comparison when discussing Dolphins coach Adam Gase and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that really hammered home how the two franchises tend to operate nowadays.

“Coach Gase is one of the guys,” Amendola said, as transcribed by ESPN.com. “He’s our leader, he’s our head coach, but he’s also our boy. It’s cool, it’s refreshing to have that kind of relationship with a coach, something I haven’t had in a long time. … Back in New England, it’s almost like you had a principal and a principal’s office and s— like that; in a good way and a bad way, too.”

It’s no secret that Belichick can be a disciplinarian. It’s part of what’s made him so successful as both a head coach and a general manager. Not every player buys into New England’s culture, but Amendola is appreciative of the time he spent with Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, even though he’s ready to start a new chapter in his NFL career.

“I got to play for the greatest coach of all time, the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the greatest owners of all time,” Amendola said. “I got to understand what it was like to put the work in and really grind it out — and learn how to win.”

Winning could become more difficult in the coming years, as the Patriots have dominated the AFC East for the better part of two decades, securing 15 division titles in the last 17 seasons. Miami sure sounds a bit more laid back, though, and Amendola seems to be embracing the culture change after putting in the work and thriving within New England’s intense environment.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images