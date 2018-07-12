David Price Looking To Bounce Back In Series Opener Vs. Blue Jays

David Price ended June scorching hot, but the month of July hasn’t been as kind to the Boston Red Sox left-hander.

In two July starts, Price has given up 12 earned runs in eight innings. He took the loss in an 11-1 thumping at the hands of the New York Yankees to open the month. The Red Sox’s bats got him off the hook in his last outing against the Kansas City Royals, a game in which Price gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings and hit three consecutive batters.

The lefty will look to bounce back Thursday night when the Red Sox open a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons discuss what Price needs to do Thursday, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.