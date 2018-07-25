David Price Set To Take Hill For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two games of their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, and they’ll send left-hander David Price to the hill Wednesday in the series finale at Camden Yards.

Price turned in a good outing in his last start, going 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Baltimore will counter with right-hander Dylan Bundy, who is 6-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 19 starts this season.

To see the preview of Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images