Did Johnny Manziel Kill His NFL Career By Defending Jimmy Garoppolo?

Johnny Manziel probably didn’t do himself any favors this week.

Manziel, who now plays for the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, defended Jimmy Garoppolo against the backlash the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has faced for going out on a date recently with adult film star Kiara Mia.

“What’s wrong with it? All these soft NFL reporters, saying, ‘Oh man, he’s going on a date with a — dude, let the guy live his life,” Manziel declared on Barstool Sports’ Comeback SZN podcast. “So what, what she does for a living.”

This probably shouldn’t be a big deal — just like the date itself probably shouldn’t be a big deal — but Manziel remains under a microscope as he continues to work toward an NFL return, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd said Thursday on “Speak For Yourself” that the 2014 first-round pick killed his chances of ever getting back into the league by defending Garoppolo’s actions.

Colin Cowherd: Johnny Manziel just ended his NFL career after his comments on Jimmy G. @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/TLAeHYkYWV — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 26, 2018

It’s not like Garoppolo did anything wrong. He didn’t get arrested, say something inflammatory or jeopardize the Niners’ chances of winning football games this season. But there’s a stigma attached to porn stars, whether you agree with it or not, and Garoppolo opened himself up to criticism by going out to dinner with the “Bra Busters 4” actress.

Same goes for Manziel. The former Cleveland Browns QB technically didn’t do anything wrong, either. It’s just that he’s in the process of restoring his reputation after flaming out of the NFL because a reckless lifestyle, so defending Jimmy G in this instance probably wasn’t the smartest move.

Thumbnail photo via C. Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images