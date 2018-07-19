Did Pelicans Even Try To Keep DeMarcus Cousins Before Free Agency?

DeMarcus Cousins refuses to answer one of the biggest questions of the NBA offseason.

The Golden State Warriors center offered a cryptic response Thursday when asked at a press conference whether the New Orleans Pelicans ever offered him a new contract before he left the team as a free agent. Cousins said what transpired will stay between him and Pelicans general manager Dale Demps.

DeMarcus Cousins on if he got an offer from New Orleans: "I'll put it like this: Only me and Dell Demps know what was said on the phone that night. We both know the truth. I'll leave it at that." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 19, 2018

Cousins joined the Warriors earlier this month on a reported one-year, $5.3 million contract, sending shockwaves around the NBA.

Speculation is rife over what contract terms the Pelicans offered him prior to his departure. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported the Pelicans offered Cousins a two-year $40 million deal, but he turned it down.

Cousins neither confirmed nor denied whether the Pelicans offered him a contract, and he probably won’t care who he upsets by keeping them in the dark about it.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images