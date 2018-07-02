Don Sweeney Gives Update On Bruins’ Negotiations With Sean Kuraly

The Boston Bruins were active when NHL free agency opened Sunday afternoon, and their work isn’t done yet.

Bottom six forward Sean Kuraly is a restricted free agent and has been in negotiations to stay in Boston. And on Sunday, Bruins general manger Don Sweeney shed a little light on where the team’s negotiations with the 25-year-old stand.

“We’ve had really good discussions with Sean,” Sweeney said, via a team-provided transcript. “So I would expect that at some point in time in the near future, but I might have felt that with a couple other guys too without going through it. Until you get a deal on paper it doesn’t exist. But we’ve had many discussions and our intentions are to find a good spot.”

That wasn’t the only time Kuraly’s name came up during Sweeney’s presser, either. With third-line center Riley Nash now departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the B’s GM was asked about how the team plans to fill that role. While acknowledging it likely would be internal, Kuraly’s name was mentioned.

“It’s likely internal at this point, yes, and we have some very strong candidates” Sweeney said. “We have some young players that certainly want that slot, and we have a couple of guys internally that I think can move up and play that slot. At times when Anaheim was really injured at the first part of the year, Chris Wagner played in third-line roles, more of a shutdown situation, which we’ve used our players as. Sean Kuraly is certainly a player that wants to have a bigger role, and then you have the three younger players that we feel, and we also have a couple of other guys that we’ve added to the group that we’re going to go to work with and see where they fit in.”

Kuraly was a great fit on the Bruins’ fourth line last season, but did slide up to the third line on occasion and certainly has the skill to fill that role.

In 75 regular season games last season, Kuraly slashed 6-8-14 with 40 penalty minutes.

