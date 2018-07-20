Donald Trump Floats Absurd Punishment For NFL Players Who Protest Anthem

He’s back.

Last year, President Donald Trump sparked the NFL’s national anthem protest issue when he called players who take a knee during the song “sons of bitches,” and called for them to be fired. Prior to his vulgar statement, very little NFL players had been protesting. But following his remarks, players around the league protested in different ways, leading to a season-long discussion on the issue.

Fast forward almost a year, and Trump has reinserted himself into the discussion after the league and NFLPA came to an agreement to halt the enforcement of the NFL’s new anthem policy while they work on a resolution.

Trump, of course, fired off a tweet in response to the story, which he likely heard on FOX News, and suggested a punishment for first-time and repeat offenders.

The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

That’s not going to happen, but whatever makes you feel better.

The NFL and NFLPA’s joint statement came after the Miami Dolphins received backlash for informing players they would be disciplined for breaking the league’s new policy, which mandates players either stay in the locker room or stand on the field during the anthem.

Some players already have said they will take the fine or punishment and protest the anthem anyway, but if the NFL has any sense, they will back off their new policy and allow their players to protest the social and racial injustice that currently is going on in this country.

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK Images