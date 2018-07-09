Don’t Miss NESN’s Three-Part ‘Boston Homegrown’ Series During All-Star Week

Even though the MLB All-Star break kicks off Monday, July 16, make sure you stay tuned into NESN throughout the week.

Starting Monday, July 16, NESN Sports Today will air a three-part series during MLB All-Star week titled “Boston Homegrown”. Moderator Adam Pellerin hold a round table discussion with four athletes who not only grew up in the Boston area, but also played for the local teams.

Jermaine Wiggins, a native of East Boston, Mass., played tight end for the New England Patrtiots for three years. Wiggins helped the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory in 2001.

Dana Barros played basketball at Boston College before making it pro. The Mattapan, Mass.-native went on to play for four different BA franchises, including the Boston Celtics.

Manny Delcarmen became the first player to be drafted out of a Boston public high school in 34 years when he was picked up by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2000 MLB Draft. Delcarmen made his MLB debut with his hometown Sox in 2005 and ultimately appeared in 289 games wearing a Boston uniform.

After being named first team NCAA All-American at the University of New Hampshire, Andy Brickley played professionally for five NHL franchises. Brickley spent two stints with the Bruins: from 1989-1991, then again during the 1991-92 season.