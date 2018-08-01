Drew Pomeranz Believes Outing Vs. Phillies Is ‘Step In The Right Direction’

Drew Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but it certainly was an improvement from his last outing.

After getting shelled by the Baltimore Orioles, Pomeranz allowed two runs on four hits over five innings against a first-place Philadelphia Phillies team in the finale of the two-game set. Unfortunately for the left-hander, his efforts weren’t enough as Boston fell 3-1.

Speaking with the media after the game, Pomeranz labeled his start against Philadelphia as a “step in the right direction” while assessing what he needs to improve on. To hear from Pomeranz, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

