Dunkin’ Poll: Should Both Teams Be Allowed To Use DH In World Series?

The World Series will be here before we know it.

With the second half of the Major League Baseball season now underway, teams will continue their fight to get to the postseason and ultimately, the Fall Classic.

And when the World Series arrives, the American League team will send a pitcher to the plate in the National League team’s park, while the NL squad will use a designated hitter when they’re the visiting team.

But should both teams follow the All-Star Game format and have a designated hitter at all times in the World Series?

Check out the results to the question in this week’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images