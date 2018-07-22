Golf

Eddie Pepperell Arrived For British Open Final Round ‘A Little Hungover’

by on Sun, Jul 22, 2018 at 12:24PM
Eddie Pepperell didn’t give himself much of a chance to win the 2018 British Open after Saturday’s third round at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

The Englishman, who entered Sunday’s final round eight strokes behind the three-way tie atop the leaderboard, admitted he came to the course “a little hungover.”

Here’s his complete quote, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Pepperell shot a four-under-par final round to move up to five-under-par for the tournament, and based on the struggles that leaders have had throughout Sunday, it’s possible he might have to go back on the course for a playoff.

Hopefully he stays ready, just in case.

