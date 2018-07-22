Eddie Pepperell Arrived For British Open Final Round ‘A Little Hungover’

Eddie Pepperell didn’t give himself much of a chance to win the 2018 British Open after Saturday’s third round at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

The Englishman, who entered Sunday’s final round eight strokes behind the three-way tie atop the leaderboard, admitted he came to the course “a little hungover.”

Here’s his complete quote, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The current leader in the clubhouse at The Open, Eddie Pepperell, has admitted that he came to the course today HUNGOVER. pic.twitter.com/MwkVMZpPdR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2018

Pepperell shot a four-under-par final round to move up to five-under-par for the tournament, and based on the struggles that leaders have had throughout Sunday, it’s possible he might have to go back on the course for a playoff.

Hopefully he stays ready, just in case.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images