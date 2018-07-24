Ex-Celtics’ Jared Sullinger Candidly Acknowledges Messing Up His NBA Career

Jared Sullinger showed no shortage of promise in the NBA, but the cause of his downfall was abundantly clear.

He struggled to keep his weight down, which led to other health problems such a stress fractures in his feet. And though he proved to be a valuable and versatile NBA big man, the Celtics simply couldn’t trust him to stay in shape, ultimately rescinding their qualifying offer to him prior to the 2016-17 season. Sullinger proceeded to bounce around the league before ending up in China.

And in an interview with The Athletic, the 26-year-old took full accountability for derailing his NBA career.

“I wasn’t an NBA basketball player when I left the gym,” Sullinger told Bob Baptist. “I was still a kid and I really (expletive) it up.

“I was young and I got tired of people telling me what to do,” Sullinger added of his tenure with the Celtics. “I was trying to be a man and, in reality, I was still a boy. I was living on my own and paying my bills and buying my own food and buying my own clothes and I had a lot of money … So again, it’s on me. I look back on it now and say, ‘What the (expletive) was I thinking?’”

The Ohio State product — who noted his weight now is down to 282 after one point peaking at 320 — became a star in China, and with NBA prospects looking bleak at this point, Sullinger noted he just wants to play wherever he can.

He has plenty of skill, and in the story with The Athletic it seems like he’s matured, with his self-awareness ticking up as well. So even though a shot in the NBA may not be imminent, if it does come up it sounds like Sullinger will be ready.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images