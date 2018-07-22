Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Winner Will Receive This ‘Majestic’ Trophy

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The winners of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in New Hampshire traditionally hoist a lobster at victory lane. But this year, the winner of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the Magic Mile will receive some pretty sweet hardware as well.

Prior to Sunday’s race, New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager David McGrath joined Foxwoods Resort Casino officials to unveil a new trophy to be awarded to the winner of the race.

The winner of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will receive this sweet trophy depicting the legendary Rainmaker warrior. pic.twitter.com/1qImEyXSH7 — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2018

More than 100 man hours were spent on the trophy, which is three feet tall, weighs 65 pounds and depicts the mythical Rainmaker warrior shooting an arrow into the sky. The Rainmaker warrior traditionally represents the “spirit of the Mashantucket Pequot people.” A 12-foot statue of the figure is housed at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

“This trophy is a symbol of victory and success, two terms I would use to describe the terrific partnership that has developed between two great entertainment venues in New England,” McGrath said.

Foxwoods and New Hampshire Motor Speedway agreed to a multi-year sponsorship agreement earlier this summer.