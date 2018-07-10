France Vs. Belgium Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

France and Belgium will play Tuesday in Russia in the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the winner moving on to Sunday’s final in Moscow.

This is the first World Cup meeting between these nations since the third-place game in 1986. Since then, France has won one World Cup (1998) and been to another final (2006), while Belgium is making just its second semifinals appearance at the World Cup in team history.

France defeated Argentina and Uruguay in the knockout rounds en route to the semis. Belgium defeated Japan and Brazil to reach this stage.

It should be an exciting game with plenty of goals. Here’s how to watch France vs. Belgium online.

When: Tuesday, July 10, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports