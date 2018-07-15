France Vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Final Online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia has arrived.

The French came to Russia as one of the favorites to win soccer’s most prestigious international tournament, while Croatia was huge underdogs (30-1 according to some oddsmakers) to claim the ultimate prize.

France understandably is favored to beat Croatia after dispatching Uruguay 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Belgium 1-0 in the semifinals. Croatia has had to work hard to reach the final, playing through extra time in all three of their knockout round games, including a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals that required 120 minutes.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Croatia online.

When: Sunday, July 15, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images