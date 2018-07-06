France Vs. Uruguay Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

France and Uruguay will clash Friday in Russia in the first quarterfinals game played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

France held on to beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in the Round of 16. Les Bleus overcame a 2-1 second-half deficit to win 4-3.

Uruguay, meanwhile, outlasted Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16. The health of strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani is a concern for Uruguay. If either player is less than 100 percent healthy, Uruguay could struggle to score against a talented French side.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Uruguay online.

When: Friday, July 6 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports