Gordon Hayward Injury: Danny Ainge Gives Exciting Update On Forward

The updates on Gordon Hayward keep getting better and better.

After missing nearly all of last season with a gruesome ankle/leg injury suffered on opening night, the Boston Celtics forward has been working his way back to full health, and it appears he took a pretty big step forward prior to the weekend.

According to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, not only is Hayward running on the court, but he also has resumed some basketball activities.

“Before he left, he was running out on the basketball court,” Ainge said, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He was back to resuming basketball activities. It feels great.”

Especially with LeBron James now out of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics with a healthy Hayward and Kyrie Irving easily are the frontrunners to reach the NBA Finals next season.

Hayward underwent surgery at the end of May to removes some plates and screws that were bothering him, and since then his condition appears to have only improved with each passing update.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images