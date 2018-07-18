Gregg Popovich On Kawhi Leonard Trade: ‘We’re Thrilled With DeMar (DeRozan)’

The San Antonio Spurs and Kawhi Leonard finally parted ways Wednesday when the five-time NBA champions dealt the superstar forward, along with veteran Danny Green, to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

Even though losing a player of Leonard’s caliber (top three in the league when healthy) is difficult, the Spurs got a four-time All-Star in DeRozan in return.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the trade for the first time Wednesday afternoon, and he’s excited about the addition of DeRozan. Here’s some of what he said, per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post.

Pop on Kawhi: “We wish him well as he moves into Toronto. I think he’ll be great.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2018

Pop on DeMar: “I couldn’t be happier. … I think this trade is going to work out great for both teams.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2018

Pop: “Kawhi is not going to stop being a great player. But we’re thrilled with DeMar.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2018

Pop: “To get back a proven NBA player and a proven All-Star, we have to be thrilled.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 18, 2018

DeRozan averaged 23 points per game last season — his fifth straight season averaging 20-plus points. He only shot 31 percent from 3-point range, though. The eight-year veteran’s contract runs for two more seasons, plus a player option for the 2020-21 campaign.

Adding a star in DeRozan as opposed to a young player with upside shows the Spurs’ desire to remain competitive without Leonard and not rebuild in the short term.

Time will tell if it was the right decision, but the duo of DeRozan and veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge should help the Spurs rank among the top four or five teams in a loaded Western Conference next season.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images