Guerschon Yabusele Posterizes Opponent With Huge Dunk In Celtics Vs. Nuggets

Guerschon Yabusele didn’t make much of an impact in his rookie season with the Boston Celtics, but his recent play at the Las Vegas Summer League has fans optimistic for a noticeable improvement in Year 2.

The 2016 first-round draft pick posterized an opponent in Boston’s summer league game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Check out the dunk in the tweet below:

Wow.

Yabusele is an undersized power forward, but he does have good athleticism for a player his size. If he can shoot 3-point shots at a decent rate and attack the basket with ferocity, he might earn a consistent role off the bench for head coach Brad Stevens during the 2018-19 campaign.

Yabusele scored seven points as the Celtics lost 82-69 to the Nuggets.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports