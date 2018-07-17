Here’s Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Player Rating In ‘NBA 2K19’ Video Game

The “NBA 2K” video game series is the best basketball simulation to hit the popular video game consoles each year, and the much-debated player ratings for the upcoming “NBA 2K19” installment are starting to come out.

We know that new Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be the highest-rated player in the game at 98 overall (out of 100), and now we know the rating of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

An 87 overall is pretty good for a second-year player.

Tatum was a Rookie of the Year finalist after averaging 13.9 points and shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range during the regular season.

He led the Celtics in scoring with 18.5 points per game during their run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Duke product was Boston’s best player in the postseason, showcasing his excellent 3-point shooting and ability to attack the basket and score at the rim.

The 20-year-old forward projects to be a superstar-caliber player, and his rating in “NBA 2K19” reflects that potential.

