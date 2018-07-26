Here’s How Celtics Roster Looks After Signing Jabari Bird To Two-Year Deal

Barring any unexpected moves, we now know what the Celtics roster will look like this season.

Boston on Thursday signed guard Jabari Bird, who will enter his second NBA season on a two-year deal, which reportedly is fully guaranteed in Year 1.

After getting selected late in the second round of the 2017 Draft, Bird saw very limited minutes at the top flight in his rookie campaign. But after the C’s regular-season fate was secured and the reserves saw increased minutes, Bird made quite the impression. In the final five games of the season, the 24-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.9 minutes per game, shooting 63.6-percent from the field.

Bird then showed out in summer league this summer, furthering his case to round out the C’s roster. When Boston traded Abdel Nader to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it became apparent that Danny Ainge and Co. had their eyes set on keeping Bird around.

Bird’s signing marks the filling out of Boston’s roster, as 15 players now are on guaranteed contracts for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, 2017-18 reserve guard Shane Larkin is taking his talents to Turkey. Larkin, a big energy guy off the bench, played overseas in the 2016-17 campaign before getting a shot with the Celtics this past season. He made a solid case for himself to stay in the NBA, but it appears he didn’t get any nibbles, prompting him to join Anadolu Efes.

The 25-year-old, who is the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, played in 54 games with the Celtics, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 14.4 minutes per contest. Since being drafted in 2013, he played for three different NBA teams before the Celtics.

Here’s are the 15 players filling out all of the Celtics’ roster spots:

Guards: Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Brad Wanamaker, Jabari Bird

Wings: Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Guerschon Yabusele

Bigs: Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams

