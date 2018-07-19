How James Harrison’s Opinion Of Tom Brady Changed While With Patriots

James Harrison spent less than two months with the New England Patriots, and that was enough for him to confirm that Tom Brady is the ultimate teammate in addition to a great quarterback.

Harrison, who signed with the Patriots in December after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him, said Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he wanted to hate Brady. After all, Brady had plenty of success against the Steelers during Harrison’s 14 years in Pittsburgh, and the Patriots QB’s good-guy image tends to rub some opponents the wrong way.

But Harrison just couldn’t. Instead, he left New England after this past season amazed with Brady’s preparation, study habits and overall leadership qualities. Simply put, he’s a Brady fan now.

"I'm a Brady fan now; I'm not going to lie. I wanted to hate this dude. He's the ultimate teammate. … Tom is a great QB — the best ever. I've never seen anyone with his study habits, his preparation. He's filling up a whole notebook of notes with each game." — @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/awpILGJYP7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2018

Harrison also explained Thursday that he never saw any friction between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick despite being on the lookout for tension upon arriving in Foxboro. The since-retired linebacker believes reports of such are made up and actually bring the Patriots closer together.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports