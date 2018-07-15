How Mookie Betts Helped Sway David Price To Red Sox As Free Agent

David Price had his pick of the litter in the winter of 2015.

The five-time All-Star arguably was the most coveted pitcher in free agency three years ago, with a number of big-market ballclubs vying for his services. The left-hander ultimately opted for Boston, and he’s helped the Red Sox claim the American League East crown the past two seasons.

Price joined the Sox at a rather interesting time, as the team was transitioning from the David Ortiz era into a new wave of young, up-and-coming stars. And there was one player, in particular, that caught Price’s eye even before he made his way to Boston.

“Seeing Mookie Betts as an opponent, I knew Boston was going to be playoff contenders and have a chance to win a World Series every single year,” Price said in an interview with MLB.com “That’s what I wanted to be a part of.”

It’s safe to say Price was on to something. Betts finished as the runner-up in the 2016 AL MVP voting, and he’s on his way to being a finalist yet again this season. In 77 games played in 2018, Betts has amassed a Major League Baseball-leading .362 batting average to go along with 23 home runs, which tie for seventh-most in the big leagues.

Betts, Price and the Red Sox have fallen victim to disappointing first-round playoff exits in the each of the past two games. But given the way this year’s squad has looked since the get-go, it has all the makings possible to curb that trend.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports